Cooper Kupp will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Kupp has 547 receiving yards on 41 grabs (69 targets), with three TDs, averaging 60.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kupp and the Rams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kupp vs. the Commanders

Kupp vs the Commanders (since 2021): No games

No games Washington has allowed seven opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have allowed 23 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Washington on the season.

The Commanders yield 266 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Commanders' defense ranks 32nd in the league with 30 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Rams vs Commanders on Fubo!

Cooper Kupp Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kupp with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kupp Receiving Insights

Kupp, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of nine games this year.

Kupp has received 15.1% of his team's 458 passing attempts this season (69 targets).

He has been targeted 69 times, averaging 7.9 yards per target (50th in NFL).

Kupp has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 31 offensive touchdowns this season (9.7%).

Kupp (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 18.3% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kupp's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 8 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 6 REC / 39 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/5/2023 Week 9 7 TAR / 2 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.