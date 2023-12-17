Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Prop bets for Fowler in that upcoming Ducks-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler's plus-minus this season, in 24:31 per game on the ice, is -15.

Fowler has a goal in two of 29 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Fowler has a point in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Fowler has an assist in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Fowler's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Fowler has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Fowler Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 2 12 Points 2 2 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

