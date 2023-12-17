Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Women's Big West Power Rankings
See how each Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Power Rankings
1. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 119th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 67-65 vs Montana
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
2. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: L 69-63 vs Colorado State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29
3. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: L 90-86 vs Pacific
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Francisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
4. Hawaii
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 142nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: W 73-47 vs San Jose State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
5. UCSB
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-9
- Overall Rank: 146th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th
- Last Game: L 64-57 vs Loyola Marymount
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Life Pacific
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: L 73-68 vs Cal Baptist
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ USC
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 182nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th
- Last Game: L 85-53 vs USC
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Santa Clara
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
8. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th
- Last Game: W 87-66 vs Saint Mary's (CA)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Stanford
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
9. UCSD
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-25
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th
- Last Game: L 81-38 vs Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Boise State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-24
- Overall Rank: 312th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th
- Last Game: L 80-60 vs Pepperdine
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Whittier
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
11. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-26
- Overall Rank: 316th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th
- Last Game: L 85-61 vs San Diego
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: San Jose State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.