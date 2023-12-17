See how each Big West team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 20-10

3-6 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 67-65 vs Montana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. UC Irvine

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-4 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: L 69-63 vs Colorado State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

3. Long Beach State

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

4-4 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th

67th Last Game: L 90-86 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: San Francisco

San Francisco Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Hawaii

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 17-12

3-5 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st

51st Last Game: W 73-47 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

5. UCSB

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 18-9

5-4 | 18-9 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 166th

166th Last Game: L 64-57 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

Opponent: Life Pacific

Life Pacific Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

4-4 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: L 73-68 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UC Riverside

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-15

4-4 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 104th

104th Last Game: L 85-53 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Santa Clara

Santa Clara Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 100th

100th Last Game: W 87-66 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

9. UCSD

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-25

3-6 | 4-25 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: L 81-38 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-24

2-6 | 4-24 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 274th

274th Last Game: L 80-60 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: Whittier

Whittier Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

11. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-26

2-6 | 3-26 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 139th

139th Last Game: L 85-61 vs San Diego

Next Game