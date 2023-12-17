Just a single Big West game is on Sunday's college basketball slate. That matchup is the Loyola Marymount Lions taking on the UCSB Gauchos at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big West Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Loyola Marymount Lions at UCSB Gauchos 7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!