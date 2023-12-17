Who’s the Best Team in the Big West? See our Weekly Big West Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big West? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
Big West Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. UC Irvine
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Overall Rank: 54th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: W 121-78 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Mexico
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: MW Network
2. Hawaii
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th
- Last Game: W 78-53 vs Hawaii Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
3. Long Beach State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-10
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th
- Last Game: W 84-79 vs USC
Next Game
- Opponent: Cal State Dominguez Hills
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UCSB
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 171st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Loyola Marymount
Next Game
- Opponent: Howard
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UCSD
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 173rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs Pepperdine
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Sacramento State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. CSU Northridge
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 225th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th
- Last Game: W 80-75 vs Utah Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCLA
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 239th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: W 82-61 vs Pacific
Next Game
- Opponent: Montana
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. CSU Fullerton
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 258th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th
- Last Game: L 88-65 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacific
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. UC Riverside
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 278th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th
- Last Game: L 70-69 vs Cal Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. CSU Bakersfield
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: L 61-58 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-28
- Overall Rank: 336th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th
- Last Game: L 78-50 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
