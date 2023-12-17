Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big West? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. UC Irvine

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 26-5

7-4 | 26-5 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: W 121-78 vs South Dakota

Next Game

Opponent: @ New Mexico

@ New Mexico Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: MW Network

2. Hawaii

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

7-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: W 78-53 vs Hawaii Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Nevada

Nevada Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

3. Long Beach State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-10

7-4 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 165th

165th Strength of Schedule Rank: 160th

160th Last Game: W 84-79 vs USC

Next Game

Opponent: Cal State Dominguez Hills

Cal State Dominguez Hills Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UCSB

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-9

6-3 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 171st

171st Strength of Schedule Rank: 209th

209th Last Game: W 68-59 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

Opponent: Howard

Howard Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UCSD

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-12

5-5 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 68-62 vs Pepperdine

Next Game

Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. CSU Northridge

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

7-3 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: W 80-75 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. UC Davis

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: W 82-61 vs Pacific

Next Game

Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. CSU Fullerton

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-5 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: L 88-65 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Pacific

Pacific Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. UC Riverside

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 9-21

4-7 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 278th

278th Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 70-69 vs Cal Baptist

Next Game

Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. CSU Bakersfield

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th

175th Last Game: L 61-58 vs Fresno State

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-28

3-7 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 336th

336th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 78-50 vs Weber State

Next Game