Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Benoit-Olivier Groulx light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Groulx has zero points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
