In the Week 15 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Ben Skowronek get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek has put together a 44-yard season thus far (4.4 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in six passes on 10 targets.

In one of eight games this season, Skowronek has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

