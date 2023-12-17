Ben Skowronek was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Washington Commanders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Skowronek's stats can be found below.

Rep Ben Skowronek and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Skowronek has been targeted 10 times and has six catches for 44 yards (7.3 per reception) and one TD, plus two carries for nine yards.

Keep an eye on Skowronek's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Rams this week: Tutu Atwell (DNP/concussion): 37 Rec; 476 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Tyler Higbee (LP/neck): 34 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 6 44 21 1 7.3

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 1 1 20 1 Week 9 @Packers 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 Browns 3 2 12 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.