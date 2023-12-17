Alex Killorn will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Killorn in that upcoming Ducks-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Killorn vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

Killorn has averaged 17:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Killorn has a goal in three of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In six of 19 games this year, Killorn has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In four of 19 games this year, Killorn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Killorn hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Killorn Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 19 Games 3 8 Points 2 3 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

