In the upcoming tilt versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Alex Killorn to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

On the power play, Killorn has accumulated three goals and one assist.

Killorn's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Killorn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 20:17 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:45 Home L 5-4 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 18:26 Home L 5-2

Ducks vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+

