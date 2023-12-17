Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 17?
In the upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Adam Henrique to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Henrique stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Henrique averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 98 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Henrique recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|19:28
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-2
Ducks vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
