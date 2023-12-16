The Los Angeles Kings, including Trevor Moore, take the ice Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Moore's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 17:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

In Moore's 26 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 16 of 26 games this year, Moore has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Moore has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Moore has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 22 Points 1 13 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

