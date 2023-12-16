Can we anticipate Trevor Moore scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

  • In 10 of 26 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • Moore has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Moore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 17:19 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:53 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:48 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 18:02 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 16:40 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

