Will Trevor Moore Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 16?
Can we anticipate Trevor Moore scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Moore stats and insights
- In 10 of 26 games this season, Moore has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Moore has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Moore recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|16:40
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.