The Los Angeles Kings, Quinton Byfield included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Byfield available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Quinton Byfield vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

Byfield has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 26 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 15 of 26 games this year, Byfield has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 26 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Byfield has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Byfield has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Byfield Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 2 22 Points 0 8 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

