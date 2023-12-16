On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Quinton Byfield going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

Byfield has scored in six of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Byfield has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.

Byfield's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 11:29 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:53 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:54 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

