Pierre-Luc Dubois will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to bet on Dubois' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Dubois has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 16:04 on the ice per game.

Dubois has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dubois has registered a point in a game 10 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dubois has an assist in six of 26 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dubois' implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Dubois having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 3 12 Points 3 5 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.