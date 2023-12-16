Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Seattle Kraken. Fancy a wager on Danault in the Kings-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Danault has scored a goal in six of 26 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Danault has a point in 13 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 26 games this year, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.