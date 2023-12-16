The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Northwestern has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.

The Wildcats record only three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).

Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Stats Insights

DePaul has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.

The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow.

DePaul has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).

In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.4.

At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.4.

DePaul drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena 12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena 12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center 12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

DePaul Upcoming Schedule