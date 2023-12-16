North Carolina vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:27 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) hit the court against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on CBS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Kentucky matchup.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|North Carolina (-1.5)
|164.5
|-111
|-108
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- North Carolina has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Tar Heels' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- Kentucky is 5-4-0 ATS this year.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- North Carolina is 13th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), much higher than its computer rankings (23rd-best).
- The Tar Heels' national championship odds are the same now (+3000) compared to the start of the season (+3000).
- North Carolina has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
