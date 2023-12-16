Will Mikey Anderson Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 16?
Will Mikey Anderson find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Anderson stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Anderson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Anderson has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Anderson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:45
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
