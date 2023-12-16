Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Maui County, Hawaii, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kamehameha School - Maui at King Kekaulike High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 15
- Location: Pukalani, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lahainaluna High School at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on December 15
- Location: Kahului, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
