For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Matt Roy a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 26 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:24 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:43 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:31 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

