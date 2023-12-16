The Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kevin Fiala, Oliver Bjorkstrand and others in this matchup.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Fiala is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (26 total points), having put up six goals and 20 assists.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Anze Kopitar is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 13 1 0 1 1 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 17 assists through 26 games for Los Angeles.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Jets Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Bjorkstrand drives the offense for Seattle with 24 points (0.8 per game), with nine goals and 15 assists in 31 games (playing 17:02 per game).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Vince Dunn is one of the top contributors for Seattle with 24 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and 20 assists in 31 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Dec. 7 0 0 0 4

