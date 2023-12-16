The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-160) Kraken (+135) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite 17 times this season, and have gone 12-5 in those games.

Los Angeles has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

In 14 of 26 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings vs. Kraken Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 94 (11th) Goals 84 (23rd) 63 (1st) Goals Allowed 99 (25th) 19 (18th) Power Play Goals 20 (15th) 10 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (15th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles hit the over three times.

The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings' 3.6 average goals per game add up to 94 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 63 (only 2.4 per game).

The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +31 this season.

