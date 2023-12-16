Kings vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they face the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-160)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been a moneyline favorite 17 times this season, and have gone 12-5 in those games.
- Los Angeles has an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.
- In 14 of 26 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|94 (11th)
|Goals
|84 (23rd)
|63 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|99 (25th)
|19 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (15th)
|10 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (15th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 6-3-1 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles hit the over three times.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During the last 10 games, the Kings have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings' 3.6 average goals per game add up to 94 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Kings have conceded the fewest goals in league action this season with 63 (only 2.4 per game).
- The squad has the league's second-best goal differential at +31 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.