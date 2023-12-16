Kevin Fiala and Oliver Bjorkstrand will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Los Angeles, Fiala has 26 points in 26 games (six goals, 20 assists).

Adrian Kempe has nine goals and 17 assists, equaling 26 points (one per game).

Anze Kopitar's total of 26 points is via 11 goals and 15 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has conceded 23 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 154 saves with an .870% save percentage (66th in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Bjorkstrand has recorded nine goals (0.3 per game) and collected 15 assists (0.5 per game), taking 2.7 shots per game and shooting 10.8%. This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 24 total points (0.8 per game).

Vince Dunn is a key contributor for Seattle, with 24 total points this season. In 31 games, he has scored four goals and provided 20 assists.

This season, Eeli Tolvanen has eight goals and 12 assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 5-5-6 this season, amassing 398 saves and allowing 42 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .905 save percentage (30th in the league).

Kings vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.62 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.2 19th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 28.4 6th 15th 20.88% Power Play % 20.83% 16th 2nd 87.95% Penalty Kill % 77.91% 22nd

