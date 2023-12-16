The Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7) on the road on Saturday, December 16 at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

The Kings have put up a 6-3-1 record during their past 10 contests. They have scored 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.4%) while giving up 20 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Kings 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-145)

Kings (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 16-6-4 overall record.

Los Angeles is 4-1-2 (10 points) in its seven games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Kings registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Los Angeles has finished 1-4-1 in the six games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering three points).

The Kings are 15-0-3 in the 18 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 33 points).

In the 13 games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it went 9-3-1 to record 19 points.

In the 18 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 10-4-4 (24 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Kings went 5-2-0 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 3rd 3.62 Goals Scored 2.71 27th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.2 20th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 28.4 6th 15th 20.88% Power Play % 20.83% 16th 2nd 87.95% Penalty Kill % 77.91% 22nd

Kings vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

