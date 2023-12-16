Saturday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Los Angeles Kings (16-6-4, -145 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (10-14-7, +120 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 19 of 31 games this season.

In the 17 times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 12-5 in those games.

This season the Kraken have six wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles is 8-4 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has won five of its 12 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.1 3.10 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.10 2.00 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.40 2.60 4 12.5% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.