How to Watch the Kings vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:12 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three straight, the Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the Kings meet the Kraken.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have given up 63 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Kings' 94 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 31 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|26
|11
|15
|26
|11
|11
|56.8%
|Kevin Fiala
|26
|6
|20
|26
|19
|10
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|26
|9
|17
|26
|9
|9
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|26
|13
|9
|22
|10
|13
|22.2%
|Quinton Byfield
|26
|8
|14
|22
|2
|14
|40%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 99 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 25th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 84 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|31
|4
|20
|24
|15
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|31
|9
|15
|24
|15
|19
|33.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|31
|8
|12
|20
|11
|12
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|31
|14
|5
|19
|11
|9
|54.1%
|Jaden Schwartz
|23
|8
|7
|15
|6
|14
|61.4%
