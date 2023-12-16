Having lost three straight, the Los Angeles Kings visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the Kings meet the Kraken.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kings vs Kraken Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 63 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Kings' 94 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 26 11 15 26 11 11 56.8% Kevin Fiala 26 6 20 26 19 10 23.5% Adrian Kempe 26 9 17 26 9 9 50% Trevor Moore 26 13 9 22 10 13 22.2% Quinton Byfield 26 8 14 22 2 14 40%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 99 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 84 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players