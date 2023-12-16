The Los Angeles Kings, Kevin Fiala among them, face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. If you're considering a wager on Fiala against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:11 per game on the ice, is -3.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Fiala has a point in 18 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points seven times.

In 15 of 26 games this season, Fiala has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Fiala hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 26 Points 6 6 Goals 1 20 Assists 5

