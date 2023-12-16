On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is Jordan Spence going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:22 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:31 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:39 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:27 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

