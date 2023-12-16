The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns meet for the New Orleans Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Jacksonville State is averaging 29.8 points per game on offense (52nd in the FBS), and ranks 26th on the other side of the ball with 20.3 points allowed per game. Louisiana is accumulating 405.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 373.2 total yards per contest (60th-ranked).

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Louisiana 397.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.7 (53rd) 361.6 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (59th) 232.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (31st) 165.6 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221.8 (72nd) 15 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (86th) 25 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State with 1,281 yards (106.8 ypg) on 97-of-194 passing with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 638 rushing yards on 116 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Malik Jackson, has carried the ball 133 times for 860 yards (71.7 per game), scoring seven times.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 34 receptions for 618 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Sean Brown has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 292 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Quinton Lane has a total of 260 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 24 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has been a dual threat for Louisiana this season. He has 1,222 passing yards (101.8 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 492 yards (41 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 129 times for 729 yards (60.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has racked up 473 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Peter LeBlanc has put together a 449-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 44 targets.

Neal Johnson's 29 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 356 yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jacksonville State or Louisiana gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.