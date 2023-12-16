For bracketology analysis around Hawaii and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Hawaii's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-2 0-0 NR NR 127

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii's best wins

When Hawaii beat the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who are ranked No. 103 in the RPI, on November 22 by a score of 70-61, it was its best win of the season thus far. In the win over Northern Arizona, Noel Coleman delivered a team-leading 26 points. Justin McKoy contributed 17 points.

Next best wins

77-66 over San Diego (No. 141/RPI) on November 25

76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 209/RPI) on November 24

92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 17

95-76 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 355/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, Hawaii has two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Hawaii has drawn the 260th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Rainbow Warriors have 21 games left this year, including 21 versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records above .500.

Looking at Hawaii's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Portland Pilots

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Portland Pilots Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 11:30 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: ESPN2

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Hawaii games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.