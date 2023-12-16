Drew Doughty and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Looking to bet on Doughty's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Drew Doughty vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Doughty has averaged 25:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Doughty has an assist in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Doughty has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 15 Points 3 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.