Will Drew Doughty Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 16?
Can we count on Drew Doughty scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Doughty stats and insights
- Doughty has scored in six of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.
- Doughty has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Doughty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|26:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|28:49
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|26:27
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|22:18
|Away
|W 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|25:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|27:28
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Away
|W 4-1
Kings vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
