Can we count on Drew Doughty scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in six of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Doughty has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He has a 14.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:37 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:49 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:18 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 25:20 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 27:28 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 23:13 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 22:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-1

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

