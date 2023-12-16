The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.
  • Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
  • The Bluejays score 84.5 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 76.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
  • Creighton is 8-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.5% from the field, 8.2% higher than the 41.3% the Bluejays' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
  • The Crimson Tide put up 28.2 more points per game (93.2) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (65).
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).
  • When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more threes per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed away (69).
  • Beyond the arc, Alabama made fewer treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.1%) than at home (35.1%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum

