In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Carl Grundstrom to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grundstrom stats and insights

Grundstrom has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:29 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:33 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.