Bowl season and the College Football Playoff are here, with six games involving teams from the MAC on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action, keep reading.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Barstool

