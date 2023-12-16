For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Blake Lizotte a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In four of 20 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Lizotte has no points on the power play.

Lizotte averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-0 11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 7:58 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:57 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 14:27 Away W 5-0

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

