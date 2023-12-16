Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:22 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Five games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a Big West team, including the matchup between the Colorado State Rams and the UC Irvine Anteaters.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Pepperdine Waves at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|CSU Fullerton Titans at Cal Baptist Lancers
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pacific Tigers at Long Beach State Beach
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Montana Grizzlies at Cal Poly Mustangs
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Colorado State Rams vs. UC Irvine Anteaters
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
