The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kopitar's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus rating of +11, while averaging 19:24 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kopitar has a point in 20 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points five times.

In 13 of 26 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kopitar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 26 Points 2 11 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.