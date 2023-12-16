Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Kempe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Adrian Kempe vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Kempe has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 18:31 on the ice per game.

In nine of 26 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Kempe has an assist in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kempe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 26 Games 4 26 Points 2 9 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

