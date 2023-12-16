The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in nine of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Kempe has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 16:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:44 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:41 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:31 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

KCAL, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.