Will Urho Vaakanainen Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 15?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Urho Vaakanainen a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2400 (Bet $10 to win $240.00 if he scores a goal)
Vaakanainen stats and insights
- Vaakanainen is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Vaakanainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
