Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Fancy a bet on Terry? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Troy Terry vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus this season, in 18:17 per game on the ice, is -10.

Terry has scored a goal in four of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in 11 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 10 of 28 games played.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Terry going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Terry Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 2 16 Points 3 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

