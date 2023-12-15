Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Strome vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 15:27 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in three games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome has a point in 12 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

Strome has an assist in 10 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Strome Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 2 17 Points 0 3 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.