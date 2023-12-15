The Anaheim Ducks (10-18) will aim to break a six-game road losing streak when they take on the New York Rangers (19-7-1) on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Ducks have put up 22 goals over their last 10 outings, while conceding 38 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into eight power-play goals (29.6%). They are 1-9-0 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Friday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Rangers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-300)

Rangers (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Rangers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (10-18 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-8-0) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks recorded only one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 14 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 2-8-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-6-0 to record 14 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.61 28th 9th 2.85 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.6 25th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 31.5 21st 2nd 30.49% Power Play % 22.73% 10th 8th 84.09% Penalty Kill % 80.49% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.