The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radko Gudas light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

Gudas has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.8% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:07 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:31 Home L 5-4 11/26/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 8-2 11/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:15 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

