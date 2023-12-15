Should you wager on Leo Carlsson to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carlsson stats and insights

  • In six of 20 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Carlsson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:50 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4
11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3
11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1
11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.