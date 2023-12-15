Should you wager on Leo Carlsson to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Rangers go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Carlsson's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:02 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:39 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:26 Home L 5-4 11/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:02 Home L 4-3 11/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-1 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2

Ducks vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

