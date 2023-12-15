LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

James tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals in his last game, which ended in a 127-125 loss against the Mavericks.

Below, we look at James' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.1 23.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.6 6.7 Assists 7.5 6.7 7.1 PRA -- 39.4 37.7 PR -- 32.7 30.6 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 17.8% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 18.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are 27th in the NBA, conceding 121.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 46.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are 28th in the league, giving up 28.0 per game.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 35 20 9 11 1 0 0 11/26/2022 35 39 11 3 7 1 1 11/25/2022 33 21 8 5 1 1 3

