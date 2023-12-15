Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 15
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) are set to square off on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, D'Angelo Russell is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
On Wednesday, the Lakers beat the Spurs 122-119, led by Anthony Davis with 37 points (plus one assist and 10 rebounds). Victor Wembanyama was the high scorer for the losing team with 30 points while chipping in two assists and 13 boards.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|37
|10
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Taurean Prince
|17
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Austin Reaves
|15
|4
|8
|1
|0
|3
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis gives the Lakers 24.3 points, 12.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in NBA).
- Russell averages 16.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- The Lakers receive 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.
- The Lakers get 9.2 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists.
- Christian Wood gives the Lakers 7.1 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|26.2
|13.2
|2.5
|1.3
|1.9
|0.3
|LeBron James
|22.2
|6.0
|6.2
|1.3
|0.6
|2.1
|D'Angelo Russell
|13.8
|2.8
|6.6
|1.3
|0.3
|1.8
|Austin Reaves
|15.6
|4.2
|5.1
|0.7
|0.1
|1.8
|Taurean Prince
|11.0
|3.7
|2.3
|1.0
|0.3
|2.8
