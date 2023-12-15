The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) are set to square off on Friday at Frost Bank Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, D'Angelo Russell is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Lakers beat the Spurs 122-119, led by Anthony Davis with 37 points (plus one assist and 10 rebounds). Victor Wembanyama was the high scorer for the losing team with 30 points while chipping in two assists and 13 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 37 10 1 4 0 2 Taurean Prince 17 5 5 2 1 4 Austin Reaves 15 4 8 1 0 3

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis gives the Lakers 24.3 points, 12.4 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks (third in NBA).

Russell averages 16.1 points, 3.2 boards and 6.7 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

The Lakers receive 14.4 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game from Austin Reaves.

The Lakers get 9.2 points per game from Taurean Prince, plus 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Christian Wood gives the Lakers 7.1 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.2 13.2 2.5 1.3 1.9 0.3 LeBron James 22.2 6.0 6.2 1.3 0.6 2.1 D'Angelo Russell 13.8 2.8 6.6 1.3 0.3 1.8 Austin Reaves 15.6 4.2 5.1 0.7 0.1 1.8 Taurean Prince 11.0 3.7 2.3 1.0 0.3 2.8

